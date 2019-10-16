Smothered Pork Chops

F & L Market has Pork Chops for $1.99 lb. Use this recipe to make super tender ,delicious chops. Serve over mashed potatoes with asparagus for a meal fit for company!
Ingredients
- FOR THE PORK CHOPS
- 1 pound bone-in pork chops, 1-inch thick
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning or seasoning salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- FOR THE ONION GRAVY
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- pinch of salt
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Season pork chops with seasoning salt and pepper.
- Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until butter is melted.
- Add pork chops to skillet and sear for 5 minutes per side, until golden brown. If skillet isn’t big enough, cook the pork chops in batches.
- Transfer to a plate and keep covered.
- Return skillet to heat and add a tablespoon of butter; melt over medium heat.
- Stir in sliced onions and add a pinch of salt.
- Cook onions for 12 minutes, or until very soft and caramelized, stirring frequently.
- Add garlic and fresh thyme; continue to cook for 30 seconds.
- Pour in chicken broth and using a wooden spoon, scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Whisk in heavy cream and simmer for 1 minute.
- Return pork chops and all the pork juices to the skillet.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 3 more minutes, or until pork is completely cooked through and sauce has thickened.
- Remove from heat; garnish with parsley and serve.