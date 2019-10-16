Download the WLNI App

Smothered Pork Chops

Published October 16, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L Market has Pork Chops for $1.99 lb. Use this recipe to make super tender ,delicious chops. Serve over mashed potatoes with asparagus for a meal fit for company!
Ingredients
  • FOR THE PORK CHOPS
  • 1 pound bone-in pork chops, 1-inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning or seasoning salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • FOR THE ONION GRAVY
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • pinch of salt
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
  1. Season pork chops with seasoning salt and pepper.
  2. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until butter is melted.
  3. Add pork chops to skillet and sear for 5 minutes per side, until golden brown. If skillet isn’t big enough, cook the pork chops in batches.
  4. Transfer to a plate and keep covered.
  5. Return skillet to heat and add a tablespoon of butter; melt over medium heat.
  6. Stir in sliced onions and add a pinch of salt.
  7. Cook onions for 12 minutes, or until very soft and caramelized, stirring frequently.
  8. Add garlic and fresh thyme; continue to cook for 30 seconds.
  9. Pour in chicken broth and using a wooden spoon, scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
  10. Whisk in heavy cream and simmer for 1 minute.
  11. Return pork chops and all the pork juices to the skillet.
  12. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 3 more minutes, or until pork is completely cooked through and sauce has thickened.
  13. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley and serve.

