Soulful Cabbage and Collard Greens

F & L Market has everything you need for this delicious side dish. Onions are $1.99 3 lb bag, Crisp Collard Greens .99 lb.
Ingredients
- 1 large head of green cabbage
- 2 lbs collard greens cut
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 large onion yellow, white, or red
- 1 lb smoked bacon chopped
- 1 1/2 cup water
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp seasoning salt
- 1 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper
Instructions
- Make sure that you wash the cabbage & collard greens before anything else. Then cut and slice.
- Place a large pot over medium high heat, then toss in the sliced bacon.
- Cook the bacon until it browns a bit, then toss in the onions, and the red bell peppers.
- Once the onions and bell peppers start to soften, start adding in the sliced cabbage, and collard greens.
- Fold the ingredients, and once all the cabbage and collards are in the pot, toss in the minced garlic.
- Pour 1 1/2 cup water, then sprinkle in some seasoning salt, and black pepper. Give everything a nice stir.
- Reduce the heat to medium, and cook for about 45 or until cabbage and collard greens are nice and tender