Soulful Cabbage and Collard Greens

F & L Market has everything you need for this delicious side dish. Onions are $1.99 3 lb bag, Crisp Collard Greens .99 lb.

Ingredients

1 large head of green cabbage

2 lbs collard greens cut

1 large red bell pepper

1 large onion yellow, white, or red

1 lb smoked bacon chopped

1 1/2 cup water

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp seasoning salt

1 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper

Instructions