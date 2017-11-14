Southern Oyster Casserole

F & L Market has Fresh Chesapeake Oysters for $12.49 a pint. This is a delicious way to bring oysters to the table.

Ingredients:

2 quarts oysters

1/4 pound (1 stick) butter

3 whole scallions, chopped

1 green or red bell pepper, seeded, deribbed, and chopped

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup flour

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated imported Parmesan cheese

Freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup bread crumbs

Preparation: