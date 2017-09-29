Southern Slow Steaks
F & L Market has Beef Top Round Steaks on sale for $3.79 a pound this week. Serve these amazingly tender steaks with mashed potatoes, over egg noodles, or brown rice for a delicious Southern Slow Steak dinner!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds top round sirloin steaks, cut into 3″ or 4″ pieces
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
- ½ teaspoon onion powder (optional)
- 1 beef bouillon cube, or 1 teaspoon beef broth paste
- 3 cups water (separated)
- ¼ cup unbleached or all-purpose flour
Instructions:
- Cut steaks into 3″ or 4″ pieces and sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
- Place the olive oil in a large pan over high heat. When the oil is hot add half of the steaks. Brown thoroughly on each side, remove from pan and put them in the slow cooker. Repeat with the other steaks.
- Pour 2 cups of water in the hot pan along with the bouillon cube or beef broth paste. Reduce heat to medium high.
- Pour 1 cup of water, the flour, garlic powder & onion powder in a container with a lid and shake until the flour is dissolved. Slowly add the flour & water mixture to the hot pan. Stir constantly until the broth thickens. Pour gravy over the steaks in the slow cooker.
- Cover with the lid and cook for 4 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low. Steaks are done when fork tender.