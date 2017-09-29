Southern Slow Steaks

F & L Market has Beef Top Round Steaks on sale for $3.79 a pound this week. Serve these amazingly tender steaks with mashed potatoes, over egg noodles, or brown rice for a delicious Southern Slow Steak dinner!

Ingredients:

2 pounds top round sirloin steaks, cut into 3″ or 4″ pieces

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon pepper, or to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

½ teaspoon onion powder (optional)

1 beef bouillon cube, or 1 teaspoon beef broth paste

3 cups water (separated)

¼ cup unbleached or all-purpose flour

Instructions: