Southwest Tortellini Salad

Ingredients:

20 oz package three cheese refrigerated tortellini

1 cup corn, (fresh from 1 ear of cooked corn, canned or frozen corn)

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup packed cilantro finely chopped

Dressing:

3 Tbsp olive oil

Juice from 2 fresh limes

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp EACH sugar, chili powder, cumin

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Add tortellini to a large bowl. Add cooked corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion, and cilantro. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a resealable jar. Shake until combined. Pour desired amount of dressing (you may not want to use it all) over the pasta and toss to coat.

Notes

To make ahead: Make the dressing and refrigerate. Make the pasta salad separately and store in an airtight container. Add dressing to pasta salad when ready to eat.