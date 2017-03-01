Southwest Tortellini Salad
Ingredients:
- 20 oz package three cheese refrigerated tortellini
- 1 cup corn, (fresh from 1 ear of cooked corn, canned or frozen corn)
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 avocado, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup packed cilantro finely chopped
Dressing:
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- Juice from 2 fresh limes
- 2 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp EACH sugar, chili powder, cumin
- salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
- Add tortellini to a large bowl. Add cooked corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
- Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a resealable jar. Shake until combined. Pour desired amount of dressing (you may not want to use it all) over the pasta and toss to coat.
Notes
To make ahead: Make the dressing and refrigerate. Make the pasta salad separately and store in an airtight container. Add dressing to pasta salad when ready to eat.