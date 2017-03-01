Southwest Tortellini Salad

March 1st, 2017 | Written by:

Ingredients:

  • 20 oz package three cheese refrigerated tortellini
  • 1 cup corn, (fresh from 1 ear of cooked corn, canned or frozen corn)
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup packed cilantro finely chopped
Dressing:
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • Juice from 2 fresh limes
  • 2 Tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp EACH sugar, chili powder, cumin
  • salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
  1. Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
  2. Add tortellini to a large bowl. Add cooked corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
  3. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a resealable jar. Shake until combined. Pour desired amount of dressing (you may not want to use it all) over the pasta and toss to coat.
Notes
To make ahead: Make the dressing and refrigerate. Make the pasta salad separately and store in an airtight container. Add dressing to pasta salad when ready to eat.

