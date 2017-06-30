Spaghetti Salad Pasta Salad

Ingredients
- 1 lb box spaghetti noodles
- 1 green pepper diced
- 1 red pepper diced
- 1/2 red onion thinly sliced
- 1 English cucumber sliced
- 1 cup grape tomatoes sliced in half
- 1 2.25 oz can sliced olives drained
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese cut into cubes
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tbsp McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 16 oz bottle Wish Bone Italian dressing
Instructions
- Cook spaghetti according to package directions.I season the boiling water with one tablespoon of kosher salt before putting the noodles in. Stir noodles often while cooking.
- While you’re waiting for your spaghetti to cook, start dicing your veggies.
- Drain the cooked pasta noodles and rinse gently with cool water.
- In a large bowl – and I do mean LARGE bowl – add in all your diced veggies, olives and cheeses.
- Then add the cooked and cooled spaghetti on top. Season salad with McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning and garlic powder. Give it all a gentle toss.
- Pour Italian dressing over noodles.
- Stir mixture carefully until combined.
- Cover with plastic wrap and allow to cool for at least two hours before serving.
