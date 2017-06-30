Spaghetti Salad Pasta Salad

June 30th, 2017 | Written by:

Ingredients

  • 1 lb box spaghetti noodles
  • 1 green pepper diced
  • 1 red pepper diced
  • 1/2 red onion thinly sliced
  • 1 English cucumber sliced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes sliced in half
  • 1 2.25 oz can sliced olives drained
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese cut into cubes
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tbsp McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 16 oz bottle Wish Bone Italian dressing

Instructions

  1. Cook spaghetti according to package directions.I season the boiling water with one tablespoon of kosher salt before putting the noodles in. Stir noodles often while cooking.
  2. While you’re waiting for your spaghetti to cook, start dicing your veggies.
  3. Drain the cooked pasta noodles and rinse gently with cool water.
  4. In a large bowl – and I do mean LARGE bowl – add in all your diced veggies, olives and cheeses.
  5. Then add the cooked and cooled spaghetti on top. Season salad with McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning and garlic powder. Give it all a gentle toss.
  6. Pour Italian dressing over noodles.
  7. Stir mixture carefully until combined.
  8. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to cool for at least two hours before serving.








