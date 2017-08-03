Spicy Cajun Shrimp Fajitas

Ingredients
  • 1 lb jumbo shrimp
  • 2 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 3 bell peppers (red, green, orange) thinly sliced
  • 1 small onion thinly sliced
  • 6 fajita sized tortillas
  • For Garnish
  • sour cream, cheese, salsa, cilantro
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Peel and devein the shrimp.
  3. In a large bowl toss all the ingredients just until combined. Place on a baking sheet.
  4. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until shrimp is opaque and veggies are tender.
  5. Serve in warm tortillas with your favorite toppings.








