Spicy Cajun Shrimp Fajitas
Ingredients
- 1 lb jumbo shrimp
- 2 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 1 lime
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 3 bell peppers (red, green, orange) thinly sliced
- 1 small onion thinly sliced
- 6 fajita sized tortillas
- For Garnish
- sour cream, cheese, salsa, cilantro
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Peel and devein the shrimp.
- In a large bowl toss all the ingredients just until combined. Place on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until shrimp is opaque and veggies are tender.
- Serve in warm tortillas with your favorite toppings.