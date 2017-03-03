Spicy Shrimp and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
INGREDIENTS
- For the slaw:
- ¾ cup shredded cole slaw mix (3/4 green container)
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- ⅓ teaspoon honey
- 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
- For the shrimp:
- 6 large peeled and deveined shrimp
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- For the lettuce wraps:
- 2 leaves of romaine lettuce (try to find bigger, leafier heads of romain that have the larger outer leaves – these will work better). Cut off the top of the romaine leaf and just use that, discarding the light green, crunchy bottom
- ½ avocado, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno, very thinly sliced (optional topping)
- Extra cilantro, chopped (optional topping)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Assemble the slaw first so that the flavors can be marrying together while you finish everything else.
- Combine the shredded cole slaw mix, lime juice, honey, and cilantro in a bowl – stir well until everything is completely mixed together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside
- Stir together the cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Lay the shrimp out on a plate and season liberally on both sides with this seasoning mix
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat with 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- When hot, add the shrimp to the skillet and sear on both sides until cooked through
- To assemble, add half the slaw to each romaine leaf, add half the avocado slices, 3 shrimp, a few jalapeños, and sprinkle of cilantro on top