Spicy Shrimp and Avocado Lettuce Wraps

INGREDIENTS
  • For the slaw:
  • ¾ cup shredded cole slaw mix (3/4 green container)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • ⅓ teaspoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
  • For the shrimp:
  • 6 large peeled and deveined shrimp
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • For the lettuce wraps:
  • 2 leaves of romaine lettuce (try to find bigger, leafier heads of romain that have the larger outer leaves – these will work better). Cut off the top of the romaine leaf and just use that, discarding the light green, crunchy bottom
  • ½ avocado, thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeno, very thinly sliced (optional topping)
  • Extra cilantro, chopped (optional topping)
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Assemble the slaw first so that the flavors can be marrying together while you finish everything else.
  2. Combine the shredded cole slaw mix, lime juice, honey, and cilantro in a bowl – stir well until everything is completely mixed together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside
  3. Stir together the cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Lay the shrimp out on a plate and season liberally on both sides with this seasoning mix
  4. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat with 1 teaspoon of olive oil
  5. When hot, add the shrimp to the skillet and sear on both sides until cooked through
  6. To assemble, add half the slaw to each romaine leaf, add half the avocado slices, 3 shrimp, a few jalapeños, and sprinkle of cilantro on top

