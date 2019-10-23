Download the WLNI App

SPINACH AND MOZZARELLA EGG BAKE

Published October 23, 2019 | By Janet Rose

INGREDIENTS:

  • 5 oz. organic fresh spinach (4 cups packed)
  • 1-2 tsp. olive oil (depending on your pan)
  • 1 1/2 cups mozzarella
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tsp. Spike seasoning (or use any all purpose seasoning mix that’s good with eggs)
  • salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F Spray an 8 1/2 inch by 12 inch glass or crockery casserole dish with olive oil or nonstick spray.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add spinach all at once, and stir just until the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer spinach to the casserole dish, spreading it around so all the bottom of the dish is covered. Layer the grated cheese and sliced onions on top of the spinach.
  3. Beat the eggs with Spike Seasoning (or other seasoning mix) and salt and fresh ground pepper to taste. (I use only a tiny pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper.) Pour the egg mixture over the spinach/cheese combination, and then use a fork to gently “stir” so the eggs, spinach, and cheese are evenly combined.
  4. Bake about 35 minutes or until the mixture is completely set and starting to lightly brown. Let cool about 5 minutes before cutting. (The egg bake will settle down some as it cools.) Serve hot. This is good with sour cream. I also like a little Green Tabasco Sauce sprinkled on the top.
  5. This can be cut into individual servings to keep in the fridge and microwaved for a quick breakfast during the week. Don’t microwave longer than 1-2 minutes or the eggs can get slightly rubbery.

