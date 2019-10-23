SPINACH AND MOZZARELLA EGG BAKE

F & L Market has Grade A medium eggs .59 a dozen. This recipe makes them the star of the show!
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 oz. organic fresh spinach (4 cups packed)
- 1-2 tsp. olive oil (depending on your pan)
- 1 1/2 cups mozzarella
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 1 tsp. Spike seasoning (or use any all purpose seasoning mix that’s good with eggs)
- salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375F Spray an 8 1/2 inch by 12 inch glass or crockery casserole dish with olive oil or nonstick spray.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add spinach all at once, and stir just until the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer spinach to the casserole dish, spreading it around so all the bottom of the dish is covered. Layer the grated cheese and sliced onions on top of the spinach.
- Beat the eggs with Spike Seasoning (or other seasoning mix) and salt and fresh ground pepper to taste. (I use only a tiny pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper.) Pour the egg mixture over the spinach/cheese combination, and then use a fork to gently “stir” so the eggs, spinach, and cheese are evenly combined.
- Bake about 35 minutes or until the mixture is completely set and starting to lightly brown. Let cool about 5 minutes before cutting. (The egg bake will settle down some as it cools.) Serve hot. This is good with sour cream. I also like a little Green Tabasco Sauce sprinkled on the top.
- This can be cut into individual servings to keep in the fridge and microwaved for a quick breakfast during the week. Don’t microwave longer than 1-2 minutes or the eggs can get slightly rubbery.