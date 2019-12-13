Spinach Dip Bites

F & L Market is giving away a $10 gift card for every $100 of gift cards sold

Spinach dip is always a favorite at Holiday gatherings, this recipe take it up a notch and elevates the sometime messy dip into an elegant appetizer.

Preheat oven to 375.

In a bowl, combine spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and Parmesan cheese. Blend in cream cheese and half of your mozzarella cheese. Season with Salt and pepper and set aside.

Using a rolling pin, lay out dough on a cutting board and lightly stretch to a 8 x 12 rectangle. Cut dough into 2 inch squares, so you have 24 squares total.

Lightly grease a mini muffin tin and place a square in each slot, gently pushing down to create an indent. (you don’t need to mold to the cup.)

Scoop one teaspoon of your spinach mixture on top of each crescent square and gently push in, (bites will mold to your tin while baking). Spread the remaining mozzarella cheese over the tops of each cup.