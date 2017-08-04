Spinach Feta & Artichoke Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, all excess liquid squeezed out
  • 1/2 cup scallions, finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup chopped artichokes (from canned), drained and patted dry
  • 1/3 cup diced red pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
  • 8 large eggs
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1/4 cup fat free milk
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with nonstick spray.
  2. In a small bowl combine spinach, scallions, artichoke, red pepper, garlic and dill. Pour into the casserole dish spreading evenly.
  3. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, parmesan, salt and pepper. Mix in feta cheese and pour over vegetables.
  4. Bake until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 32 to 35 minutes.
  5. Let stand 8 to 10 minutes before cutting into 8 pieces.








