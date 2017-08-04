Spinach Feta & Artichoke Breakfast Bake
Ingredients:
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, all excess liquid squeezed out
- 1/2 cup scallions, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup chopped artichokes (from canned), drained and patted dry
- 1/3 cup diced red pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
- 8 large eggs
- 4 large egg whites
- 1/4 cup fat free milk
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with nonstick spray.
- In a small bowl combine spinach, scallions, artichoke, red pepper, garlic and dill. Pour into the casserole dish spreading evenly.
- In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, parmesan, salt and pepper. Mix in feta cheese and pour over vegetables.
- Bake until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 32 to 35 minutes.
- Let stand 8 to 10 minutes before cutting into 8 pieces.