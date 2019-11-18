Spinach Gratin

| By

F & L Market has everything you need for the perfect Thanksgiving meal. From thier Sugar Tree Spiral Sliced ham for $1.39 to great prices on your big bird. Serve them up with this fantastic side that will disappear fast!

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion finely diced

1 clove garlic minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups milk

2 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp nutmeg

5, 10 oz boxes spinach chopped, defrosted

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, or Gruyere cheese, shredded

Nutrition Facts

let’s do it