Spinach & Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes
This is a favorite Summer recipe. Light, delicious and refreshing!
Ingredients:
- 4 large tomatoes
- 3/4 tsp kosher salt divided
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 2 cups chopped fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup orzo pasta
- 1/4 cup refrigerated pesto
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Prepare the orzo pasta according to the package directions and cook it to the al dente stage. Set aside.
- Wash and slice off about 1/2 inch off the top of each tomato and slice off about 1/8 inch off of the bottom, so it will sit flat. Use a grapefruit spoon or a sharp knife to scoop out the tomato pulp. Be sure to leave at least 1/2 inch of shell intact. Discard the pulp and sprinkle the inside of each tomato with a pinch of salt. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for about 5 minutes or until they are softened. Add the almonds and cook for 2-3 minutes or until they are toasted. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add the spinach, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until it is wilted.
- Remove from the heat and add the cooked orzo, pesto, 1/2 tsp of salt, 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and the Parmesan cheese. Mix well to combine.
- Place the tomatoes in a baking dish, which has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Fill each tomato with the orzo mixture (an ice cream scoop works well for this) and sprinkle with a little more Parmesan cheese if desired. Bake for 30 minutes and serve immediately.