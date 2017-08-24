Spinach & Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes

This is a favorite Summer recipe. Light, delicious and refreshing!
Ingredients:
  • 4 large tomatoes
  • 3/4 tsp kosher salt divided
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • 2 cups chopped fresh baby spinach
  • 1 cup orzo pasta
  • 1/4 cup refrigerated pesto
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
Instructions:
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Prepare the orzo pasta according to the package directions and cook it to the al dente stage. Set aside.
  3. Wash and slice off about 1/2 inch off the top of each tomato and slice off about 1/8 inch off of the bottom, so it will sit flat. Use a grapefruit spoon or a sharp knife to scoop out the tomato pulp. Be sure to leave at least 1/2 inch of shell intact. Discard the pulp and sprinkle the inside of each tomato with a pinch of salt. Set aside.
  4. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for about 5 minutes or until they are softened. Add the almonds and cook for 2-3 minutes or until they are toasted. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add the spinach, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until it is wilted.
  5. Remove from the heat and add the cooked orzo, pesto, 1/2 tsp of salt, 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and the Parmesan cheese. Mix well to combine.
  6. Place the tomatoes in a baking dish, which has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Fill each tomato with the orzo mixture (an ice cream scoop works well for this) and sprinkle with a little more Parmesan cheese if desired. Bake for 30 minutes and serve immediately.








