Spinach & Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes

This is a favorite Summer recipe. Light, delicious and refreshing!

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

3/4 tsp kosher salt divided

1 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion

1/2 cup slivered almonds

2 cups chopped fresh baby spinach

1 cup orzo pasta

1/4 cup refrigerated pesto

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

Instructions: