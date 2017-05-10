Springtime Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb spiral pasta of choice
- 2 tbsp sea salt *for boiling noodles
- For the Vinaigrette
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 3 lemons {little over ½ cup}
- 2-3 garlic cloves *minced or crushed
- 1 tbsp dill
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 lg English cucumber *peeled & cut into half coins
- 3 cups tear drop tomatoes *cut in half
- 1 can whole olives drained
- ¾ cup red onion cut into small strips
- 1 cup mini sweet bell peppers cut into rings {about 4}
- 5 cups broccoli florets {about 2 broccoli crowns}
- 1 bunch asparagus *ends cut off & cut into thirds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare noodles of choice to al dente, following instructions on package and boiling in heavily salted water.
- Wash and cut broccoli into florets. Place in colander and when noodles are done drain over top of broccoli.
- While water for noodles is coming to a boil prepare vinaigrette. Place olive oil in large mixing bowl. Whisk in lemon juice until emulsified. Add garlic, dil and salt. Stir well.
- Wash and cut asparagus in thirds making sure to cut off tough ends. Bring a med pot of water to boil. Once boiling turn off heat and add cut asparagus. Let sit in hot water for 2-4 minutes or until desired doneness. Time will vary depending on thickness of spears. Drain and add to vinaigrette,
- Prepare cold veggies (cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, & olives) and set aside until noodles are cooled off to almost room temperature.
- Once noodles are done cooking drain over top of broccoli florets. Add to vinaigrette and stir well. Let sit for about 10 mins, cooling to almost room temp and add cold cut up veggies. Toss well.
- This recipe tastes great fresh or chilled.