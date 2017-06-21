Squash Fritters with Basil Butter
INGREDIENTS
Squash Fritters
- 3 squash, shredded
- ½ onion, finely diced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4-5 tbsp flour
- 3 tbsp butter
Basil Butter
- 4-5 basil leaves, chopped
- ¼ cup salted butter, softened
INSTRUCTIONS
- SQUASH FRITTERS:In a small bowl whisk together eggs and salt and pepper. In a large mixing bowl, mix together shredded squash, diced onion, and shredded cheese. Stir in egg mixture and make sure everything is well combined. Add flour one tablespoon at a time, stirring after each addition. You should need about 4 tablespoons to bring the mixture together, but you may want to add the fifth tablespoon if the batter still seems too loose.
- Heat a cast iron pan or griddle over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and melt.
- Using a large cookie scoop or spoon, add squash fritter mixture to pan. Press down gently to Work in batches to ensure they have plenty of room to cook. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes, until outside is brown and crunchy and middle is cooked through. They will have the fluffy, bouncy feel of cooked pancakes. Add more butter to pan as needed between batches.
- Remove to a plate and serve with basil butter.
- BASIL BUTTER: In a small bowl, combine softened butter and fresh basil. Keep at room temperature until ready to serve with squash fritters.