Steak and Ale Soup

F & L Market has Family Pack T-bone steaks $4.49 a pound. To really make a memorable soup, don’t skimp on a quality steak product. This recipes screams Fall and is full of flavor!

Ingredients:

• 2 t-bone steaks (about 1 pound each), trimmed of excess fat and cubed • Salt • Black pepper • 4 tablespoons flour, divided use • 2 tablespoons butter • 2 tablespoons avocado (or olive) oil • 2 small white onions, quartered and sliced • 16 ounces (1 pound) sliced mushrooms • 4 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning • 1 cup ale • 6 cups beef stock, hot • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation: -Add the cubed steak to a large bowl, sprinkle with a couple of good pinches of salt and black pepper, as well as 2 tablespoons of the flour, and toss to coat.

-Place a large soup pot over medium-high heat, add in the butter and the oil, and once melted together and super hot, add in the steak cubes and brown on all sides, about 3 minutes or so (steak should be rare on the inside, you only want color on the outside); remove from pot and set aside.

-Add into the pot a drizzle more oil if needed, and add in the onions and the mushrooms, along with a pinch or two of salt and pepper, and saute those together for about 10-12 minutes or so, until slightly golden.

-Stir in the garlic, and once aromatic, stir in the Italian seasoning, and add in the cup of ale; allow the ale to simmer vigorously for about 5 minutes or so, until it reduces and thickens slightly.

-Sprinkle in the remaining 2 tablespoons of the flour and whisk to blend, followed by the hot beef stock; stir together and then bring to a simmer over medium heat, allowing the soup to simmer uncovered for about 20-22 minutes so that it slightly reduces.

-Turn off the heat and return the browned steak back into the pot with it’s juices; allow the soup to sit for about 5 minutes or so before serving, just to allow the steak to cook through a bit more in the heat of the soup (you want it to remain tender—medium-rare to medium—and not become overcooked).