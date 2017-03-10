Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp butter

1 onion chopped

½ green bell pepper chopped

salt and pepper to taste

12 slices White American Cheese

24 egg roll wrappers

small bowl of water and oil, for frying

Instructions:

Start by browning the beef in the skillet. Try to brown without breaking up the meat too much. Get a nice brown sear on the beef, then break apart as little as possible. (You want the meat to resemble a pea in size [you want to avoid taco meat consistency]). Add the salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Stir gently, then remove from pan. Add 2 tbsp. of butter in the pan and add the chopped onions and green bell pepper, cooking until browned and caramelized. Add salt and pepper to taste. If you like mushrooms in your cheesesteaks, go ahead and add some chopped mushrooms here too. Once browned, add the meat back in and combine together. Let the mixture cool while you prepare your egg roll wrappers and cheese. Make sure to keep the wrappers covered when you aren’t actively using them so they don’t dry out. Lay them on a flat surface and place a half a slice of American cheese on the wrapper. Add three tablespoons of the meat mixture on top of the cheese. Starting from the bottom left pull corner over the meat, then fold the two sides in. Wet the edges and roll tightly. At this point if you would like, you can freeze them for a later date. Since you probably don’t need all these at one time you can even just freeze half and make half. Set a pan to heat with oil, about an inch high would do the trick. Drop 3-4 egg rolls in them at once. You don’t really want to crowd the pan because they may stick together or it could even drop the temperature down too far.* Once they have browned, you can take them out and dry them on a cooling rack or brown paper bag. Avoid napkins and paper towels, you don’t want to capture steam under the egg roll, it will create sogginess.