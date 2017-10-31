Steak Tips with Caramelized Onions

F&L Market has bone-in Rib Eye’s for $5.29 a pound. This is one of my dad’s favorite recipes.

Coca Cola is a commonly-used ingredient in steak marinades and it helps tenderize the beef. But – if you use a really good quality cut of beef, it is not necessary and water can be used. (For our rib eye tips, we used water.)

INGREDIENTS

For the marinade:

1 cup ketchup

½ cup Coca-Cola or water (see note)

½ cup sugar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup A-1 Sauce

1½ tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

Other ingredients:

2 pounds sirloin or rib eye trimmed and cut into large cuts, as big as 2 to 3 inches square

1 large onion, cut into thick strips vertically

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

INSTRUCTIONS: