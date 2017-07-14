Sticky Pineapple Chicken

(This looks beautiful when you hull out the pineapple and serve the chicken in one side and the rice in another.)

YIELD: 4 servings

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup low sodium chicken stock

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 Tablespoon olive oil

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup diced pineapple

1/2 cup roasted, salted cashews (optional)

Rice, for serving

Directions

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the pineapple juice, soy sauce, chicken stock, hoisin sauce, brown sugar, garlic and cornstarch. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook until the mixture has reduced to about 1 cup and is the consistency of thick syrup. Set the sauce aside.

Add the olive oil to a large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and season it with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken, stirring, until it is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain off any liquids then add the sauce to the pan and stir until combined. Add the pineapple and cashews and cook, stirring, for an additional 1 minute.

Serve the chicken atop a bed of rice.