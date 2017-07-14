Sticky Pineapple Chicken
(This looks beautiful when you hull out the pineapple and serve the chicken in one side and the rice in another.)
YIELD: 4 servings
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1/3 cup low sodium chicken stock
- 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup diced pineapple
- 1/2 cup roasted, salted cashews (optional)
- Rice, for serving
Directions
In a medium saucepan, whisk together the pineapple juice, soy sauce, chicken stock, hoisin sauce, brown sugar, garlic and cornstarch. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook until the mixture has reduced to about 1 cup and is the consistency of thick syrup. Set the sauce aside.
Add the olive oil to a large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and season it with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken, stirring, until it is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain off any liquids then add the sauce to the pan and stir until combined. Add the pineapple and cashews and cook, stirring, for an additional 1 minute.
Serve the chicken atop a bed of rice.