Summer Corn Chowder
Yield: 9 servings
Ingredients:
- 12 ears fresh sweet silver and golden queen corn , husked and silks removed and kernels cut from cob
- 6 Tbsp butter
- 5 slices thick sliced bacon , cut into 1/4 to 1/2-inch pieces (I sometimes use thick cubes of baked ham)
- 1 medium yellow onion chopped (1 1/2 cups)
- 6 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 clove garlic , minced
- 5 cups water
- 3 tsp knorr broth crystals
- 1 lb Yukon Gold potatoes , cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup half and half
- Shredded cheddar cheese , for serving (optional)
Instructions:
- Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and bacon and cook, stirring frequently, until onion has softened and just starting to brown around edges, about 8 – 10 minutes. Add in the flour and garlic and cook 1 1/2 minutes. While whisking, slowly pour in 5 cups water. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, then stir in corn kernels and potatoes. Add in thyme and bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a light boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
- If the soup isn’t the thickness you like take part of your chowder and blend in blender and put back into the chowder to thicken more. (I prefer leaving the corn whole)
- Remove bay leave stir in half and half . Sprinkle each serving with chives and optional cheddar.