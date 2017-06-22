Summer Green Bean Salad

June 22nd, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
Green beans, ends trimmed
  • Olive oil
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Garlic powder
  • Dried mint
Instructions
  1. Boil green beans until fork tender, around 5-7 minutes.
  2. Then put them into an ice bath to stop the cooking (you do not want over cooked green beans!).
  3. Once they’ve cooled, dress with oil and vinegar.
  4. Season with salt, pepper, garlic and dried mint to taste.
  5. Refrigerate until you’re ready to serve and toss once more before serving to redistribute the dressing.
  6. Enjoy!








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test