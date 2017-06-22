Summer Green Bean Salad
Ingredients
Green beans, ends trimmed
- Olive oil
- Red wine vinegar
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
- Dried mint
Instructions
- Boil green beans until fork tender, around 5-7 minutes.
- Then put them into an ice bath to stop the cooking (you do not want over cooked green beans!).
- Once they’ve cooled, dress with oil and vinegar.
- Season with salt, pepper, garlic and dried mint to taste.
- Refrigerate until you’re ready to serve and toss once more before serving to redistribute the dressing.
- Enjoy!