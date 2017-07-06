Summer White Bean Salad

(You can serve this salad chilled or at room temperature, this Summery White Bean Salad is great to make ahead, or to grab and go! A 5 minute prep time means you can have it on the table fast! ) Servings 4

Ingredients

  • 2 15oz cans cannellini or northern beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup red bell pepper , finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley , chopped
  • 1/2 cup red onion , finely chopped
  • 4 Tbs olive oil
  • 4 Tbs white wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Place the beans, red pepper, parsley, and onion in a large salad bowl.
  2. In a lidded jar, add the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt & pepper. Put the lid on tightly, and shake until well combined.
  3. Add the dressing to the bean mixture, using a spatula to combine (gently – so you don’t break the beans).
  4. Taste, add more seasoning if needed.
  5. Refrigerate until needed (up to 4 days).








