Summer White Bean Salad
(You can serve this salad chilled or at room temperature, this Summery White Bean Salad is great to make ahead, or to grab and go! A 5 minute prep time means you can have it on the table fast! ) Servings 4
Ingredients
- 2 15oz cans cannellini or northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup red bell pepper , finely chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley , chopped
- 1/2 cup red onion , finely chopped
- 4 Tbs olive oil
- 4 Tbs white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- Salt and pepper
Directions
- Place the beans, red pepper, parsley, and onion in a large salad bowl.
- In a lidded jar, add the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt & pepper. Put the lid on tightly, and shake until well combined.
- Add the dressing to the bean mixture, using a spatula to combine (gently – so you don’t break the beans).
- Taste, add more seasoning if needed.
- Refrigerate until needed (up to 4 days).