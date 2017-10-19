Sweet & Spicy Bacon Wrapped Tenders

F & L has beautiful thick sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.49 lb. This is a simple but delicious way to bacon up your next meal.

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds chicken tenders (about 10 chicken tenders)
  • 10 slices bacon
  • 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp chili powder

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and top with cooking rack.
  2. In a shallow dish, combine brown sugar and chili powder.
  3. Wrap each chicken tender with one slice of bacon. Coat bacon wrapped chicken tenders with the brown sugar and chili powder mixture. Place on baking sheet.
  4. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until bacon is crisp.









