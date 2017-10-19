Sweet & Spicy Bacon Wrapped Tenders
F & L has beautiful thick sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.49 lb. This is a simple but delicious way to bacon up your next meal.
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds chicken tenders (about 10 chicken tenders)
- 10 slices bacon
- 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and top with cooking rack.
- In a shallow dish, combine brown sugar and chili powder.
- Wrap each chicken tender with one slice of bacon. Coat bacon wrapped chicken tenders with the brown sugar and chili powder mixture. Place on baking sheet.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until bacon is crisp.