Taco Soup
(This is a delicious, healthy soup the entire family will enjoy. Low Cal and heart healthy, low carb, too, if you leave out corn.)
2 lb lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 sweet onion
1 packet of ranch dressing
1 packet of taco seasoning (I prefer homemade without the salt)
1 32 oz Chicken broth
14.5 oz tomato sauce
2 cans of Rotel or Tomatoes and Chiles
14.5 oz black beans rinse and drained
1 can of corn (leave out if you are reducing carbs and replace with Kidney beans)
Saute diced onions add meats, brown. Drain any leftover grease and place mixture in a slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and allow to simmer in slow cooker for a couple of hours.