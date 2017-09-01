Taco Soup

September 1st, 2017 | Written by:
(This is a delicious, healthy soup the entire family will enjoy. Low Cal and heart healthy, low carb, too, if you leave out corn.)
2 lb lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 sweet onion
1 packet of ranch dressing
1 packet of taco seasoning (I prefer homemade without the salt)
1 32 oz Chicken broth
14.5 oz tomato sauce
2 cans of Rotel or Tomatoes and Chiles
14.5 oz black beans rinse and drained
1 can of corn (leave out if you are reducing carbs and replace with Kidney beans)
Saute diced onions add meats, brown. Drain any leftover grease and place mixture in a slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and allow to simmer in slow cooker for a couple of hours.

Liberty University









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test