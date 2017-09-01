(This is a delicious, healthy soup the entire family will enjoy. Low Cal and heart healthy, low carb, too, if you leave out corn.)

2 lb lean ground beef or ground turkey

1 sweet onion

1 packet of ranch dressing

1 packet of taco seasoning (I prefer homemade without the salt)

1 32 oz Chicken broth

14.5 oz tomato sauce

2 cans of Rotel or Tomatoes and Chiles

14.5 oz black beans rinse and drained

1 can of corn (leave out if you are reducing carbs and replace with Kidney beans)

Saute diced onions add meats, brown. Drain any leftover grease and place mixture in a slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and allow to simmer in slow cooker for a couple of hours.