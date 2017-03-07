Taco Spaghetti
Ingredients
- Olive oil, 1 tbsp
- White Onion, diced, ½ cup
- Garlic, Minced, 1 tbsp
- Ground beef, 1 lb
- Taco seasoning, 2 tbsp
- Rotel, 2 cans (20oz)
- Spaghetti, 10 oz
- Mexican blend shredded cheese, 1 cup
- Cilantro, chopped, 2 tbsp
Instructions
- Heat oil in a skillet then add diced onion and minced garlic. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes then add ground beef. Season with taco seasoning and cook ground beef until browned.
- In a separate pot cook spaghetti according to the package directions. When fully cooked drain and return to the pot. Add seasoned ground beef and Rotel to spaghetti and mix together well.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Add spaghetti to a casserole dish. Top with cheese and place in the oven for 10 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Top with cilantro and serve!