Taco Spaghetti
F&L Market has Ground Beef for $1.99 a pound . My kids love this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces spaghetti
- 1-1/4 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 (1 oz) package taco seasoning
- 2/3 cup water
- 1 can (10.75 oz) cream of chicken soup
- 1 can (10 oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
- 1 (8 oz) package Velveeta cheese, cubed
- 1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9×9 inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Return meat to skillet. Add taco seasoning and water. Stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Stir in soup, Velveeta and Rotel tomatoes. Reduce heat to low, and cook until the cheese melts, stirring constantly.
- Stir in cooked spaghetti and pour into prepared dish. Top with cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until heated through.