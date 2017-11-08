Taco Spaghetti

F&L Market has Ground Beef for $1.99 a pound . My kids love this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces spaghetti

1-1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1 (1 oz) package taco seasoning

2/3 cup water

1 can (10.75 oz) cream of chicken soup

1 can (10 oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

1 (8 oz) package Velveeta cheese, cubed

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

INSTRUCTIONS: