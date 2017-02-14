Taco Stew

February 14th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 4 medium Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 3-4 carrots peeled and diced
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 1 pound hamburger
  • 1 pkg. frozen peas (the small pkg.)
  • 1 can (16 oz) tomatoes
  • 1 8oz. can tomato sauce
  • 1 pkg. taco seasoning or roughly ¼ cup
  • 1 can corn (undrained)
  • 1 can chili beans (undrained)
  • 1 can green beans (undrained)
  • 1 can kidney beans (undrained
Instructions
  1. In a large pot add a drizzle of olive oil and place over medium heat. Cook the onions until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the carrots and potatoes and add just enough water to cover them. Cook until tender.
  2. In a separate pan, over medium heat cook the hamburger, drain the grease and add to the water and tender veggies.
  3. Add all of the remaining ingredients and cook until heated through. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and fritos!

