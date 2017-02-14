Taco Stew
Ingredients
- 4 medium Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3-4 carrots peeled and diced
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 pound hamburger
- 1 pkg. frozen peas (the small pkg.)
- 1 can (16 oz) tomatoes
- 1 8oz. can tomato sauce
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning or roughly ¼ cup
- 1 can corn (undrained)
- 1 can chili beans (undrained)
- 1 can green beans (undrained)
- 1 can kidney beans (undrained
Instructions
- In a large pot add a drizzle of olive oil and place over medium heat. Cook the onions until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the carrots and potatoes and add just enough water to cover them. Cook until tender.
- In a separate pan, over medium heat cook the hamburger, drain the grease and add to the water and tender veggies.
- Add all of the remaining ingredients and cook until heated through. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and fritos!