Tender Eye of Round

F & L Food Market has eye of round for $2.99 a pound. Try this recipe to make a dinner worth remembering!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

4 cloves garlic, minced

3-5 pounds eye of round roast

1/2 cup red wine (Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon)

1/2 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil

Directions:

Step 1.

Combine the oil, salt, pepper, thyme and garlic into a paste, then rub all over the roast. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour. 40 minutes into the hour, pre-heat the oven to 500 degrees F.

Step 2.

On a baking sheet, place two sheets of Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil large enough to cover the roast. Place the roast on the foil sheets and transfer everything to the oven. Roast for 6 minutes per pound.

Step 3.

Remove from the oven. Fold up the foil so it wraps the roast then return to the oven. Reduce the oven temperature to 170 degrees F and roast for one hour. After an hour, check the internal temperature with an instant-read thermometer: 120-125 degrees F will yield a rare center, 130-140 degrees F will yield a medium-rare center, and 140-150 degrees F will yield a medium center.

Step 4.

When the roast is finished, remove it and set it on a cutting board to rest. Transfer any drippings from the roast into a saucepan, then combine with the red wine and beef broth. Bring to a simmer over med-high heat and reduce by 1/4; reduce heat to medium-low and whisk in the cubes of butter one at a time until incorporated into the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Step 5.

Slice the roast into 1/2 inch thick slices and serve with the pan sauce poured on top.