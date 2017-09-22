Teriyaki Glazed Pork Spareribs

This week at F&L Market, they have pork spareribs for just .99 a pound. This recipe is a must try, if you love Asian flavors!

Ingredients

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup Chinese five-spice powder

1 rack pork spareribs, trimmed of excess fat, cut in 1/2 through the bone so you have 2-inch length riblets

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds, for garnish

Cilantro leaves, chopped, for garnish

Green onion, thinly sliced, for garnish

For the Teriyaki Glaze:

1 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 cup fresh grapefruit juice

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 fresh red chile, split

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 -inch piece fresh ginger, cut into 1-inch coins

Directions