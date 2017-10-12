F & L Market has Whole Boneless Beef Brisket for $2.99. This is an authentic Texas style brisket that gives you a beautiful bark on the outside. Love this recipe!

Serves 12– 14.

Ingredients:

21⁄2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons cracked black pepper

1 (11–15 lb.) beef brisket, excess fat trimmed to within 1⁄2 inch all around

2 cups Virgil’s Dry Rub (see below)

Directions:

Mix the salt and pepper and sprinkle evenly over the brisket. Follow with a coating of the dry rub, applied evenly all over. Enclose the brisket in a tightly covered container and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the smoker or grill to 240°F, and load with a generous amount of apple wood (or substitute other fruitwood, as desired) mixed with oak or hickory. Place the brisket to the side of the heat source and cook for 13 to 15 hours, or until tender. The brisket is properly cooked when the meat thermometer reads 185°F, and the meat provides little resistance to the probe. Remove the brisket and allow it to rest for 45 minutes. Cut into thin slices, slicing against the grain.

Virgil’s Dry Rub:

Every pitmaster has his own special rub recipe and this is ours (well one of them, anyway). It combines a nice base of sweetness cut through with some fire to keep things interesting. The great thing about this rub is that it lets the flavor of the food come through, accenting rather than overpowering. We find that it’s an ideal rub for just about any food you might cook on a grill, and can even liven up pan-roasted dishes like pork loin.

Makes 5–5 1⁄2 cups

2 1⁄2 cups sweet paprika

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup Texas-style chili powder

1⁄2 cup minced onion

1⁄2 cup granulated garlic

1⁄4 cup dried parsley flakes

6 tablespoons kosher salt

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together until completely incorporated. Transfer to a covered bowl with a tight-fitting lid. Store in a cool, dry place.