Texas Style Peach Cobbler
(Here is a nod to our friends in Texas with this delicious Texas Style Peach Cobbler. Delicious!)
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs fresh, canned, or frozen peaches (approx. 7 medium peaches)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup flour
- 2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
Preparation:
- Peel and slice the peaches, place in a medium bowl. If using canned peaches drain them and place them in the bowl. For frozen peaches, thaw and place in the bowl.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Melt butter in a 13×9 inch casserole.
- In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, 1 cup of sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Add milk and egg and stir to combine.
- Pour batter over melted butter in the casserole dish, do not stir.
- Add 1 cup of sugar to peaches along with cinnamon and nutmeg if using. Stir to combine.
- Spoon peaches and sugar gently over batter, do not stir.
- Bake casserole for 30-40 minutes or until batter is fully baked and golden.
- Serve hot with vanilla ice cream if desired.