Texas Style Peach Cobbler

(Here is a nod to our friends in Texas with this delicious Texas Style Peach Cobbler. Delicious!)
Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs fresh, canned, or frozen peaches (approx. 7 medium peaches)
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
Preparation:
  1. Peel and slice the peaches, place in a medium bowl. If using canned peaches drain them and place them in the bowl. For frozen peaches, thaw and place in the bowl.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  3. Melt butter in a 13×9 inch casserole.
  4. In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, 1 cup of sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  5. Add milk and egg and stir to combine.
  6. Pour batter over melted butter in the casserole dish, do not stir.
  7. Add 1 cup of sugar to peaches along with cinnamon and nutmeg if using. Stir to combine.
  8. Spoon peaches and sugar gently over batter, do not stir.
  9. Bake casserole for 30-40 minutes or until batter is fully baked and golden.
  10. Serve hot with vanilla ice cream if desired.









Janet's Five & Dine

