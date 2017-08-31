(Here is a nod to our friends in Texas with this delicious Texas Style Peach Cobbler. Delicious!)

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh, canned, or frozen peaches (approx. 7 medium peaches)

1/2 cup butter

1 cup flour

2 cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2/3 cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Preparation: