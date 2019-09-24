Thai Sweet Potato Carrot Soup

F & L Market has Sweet Potatoes for .49 a pound. Use them to make this fantastic fall soup. One of my favorites, hands down!
Ingredients
-
1 red onion
-
4 garlic cloves
-
1 inch fresh ginger
-
1 sweet potato
-
7 carrots
-
1 can coconut milk + water
-
1-2 tbsp thai red curry paste
-
2 tbsp peanut butter
-
1 lime
Optional Toppings
-
Chopped peanuts
-
Chilli flakes
Instructions
-
Finely chop the onion and cook in a tbsp of oil in a large pot on medium heat.
-
After a few minutes, add the crushed garlic and grated ginger and stir.
-
Peel the sweet potato and carrots and cut into small cubes and add to the pan.
-
Add the tin of coconut milk then fill up with water (400ml) and add too. Add the peanut butter and curry paste, give it a good stir and bring to a simmer.
-
Leave to simmer for about 20 minutes, until the sweet potato and carrots are soft.
-
When they are soft, use a hand blender or food processor to blitz into to a creamy consistency. If you like your soup a little thinner, add some more water.
-
Add the juice of one lime and serve! It will keep in the fridge in an air tight container for 3-5 days.