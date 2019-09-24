Thai Sweet Potato Carrot Soup

Optional Toppings

Instructions

Finely chop the onion and cook in a tbsp of oil in a large pot on medium heat.

After a few minutes, add the crushed garlic and grated ginger and stir.

Peel the sweet potato and carrots and cut into small cubes and add to the pan.

Add the tin of coconut milk then fill up with water (400ml) and add too. Add the peanut butter and curry paste, give it a good stir and bring to a simmer.

Leave to simmer for about 20 minutes, until the sweet potato and carrots are soft.

When they are soft, use a hand blender or food processor to blitz into to a creamy consistency. If you like your soup a little thinner, add some more water.