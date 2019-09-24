Download the WLNI App

Thai Sweet Potato Carrot Soup

Published September 24, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L Market has Sweet Potatoes for .49 a pound. Use them to make this fantastic fall soup. One of my favorites, hands down!
Ingredients
  • 1 red onion
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 inch fresh ginger
  • 1 sweet potato
  • 7 carrots
  • 1 can coconut milk + water
  • 1-2 tbsp thai red curry paste
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 lime
Optional Toppings
  • Chopped peanuts
  • Chilli flakes
Instructions
  1. Finely chop the onion and cook in a tbsp of oil in a large pot on medium heat.
  2. After a few minutes, add the crushed garlic and grated ginger and stir.
  3. Peel the sweet potato and carrots and cut into small cubes and add to the pan.
  4. Add the tin of coconut milk then fill up with water (400ml) and add too. Add the peanut butter and curry paste, give it a good stir and bring to a simmer.
  5. Leave to simmer for about 20 minutes, until the sweet potato and carrots are soft.
  6. When they are soft, use a hand blender or food processor to blitz into to a creamy consistency. If you like your soup a little thinner, add some more water.
  7. Add the juice of one lime and serve! It will keep in the fridge in an air tight container for 3-5 days.

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.