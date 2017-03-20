Tomato Spinach Chicken Spaghetti
(Not your same old spaghetti. Delicious and fresh tasting.)
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped, drained of oil
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, drained from sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 pound chicken boneless, skinless (preferably, boneless skinless thighs), chopped
- salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 8 oz fresh spinach
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 6 oz spaghetti or angel hair pasta
Instructions
- Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, drained from sun-dried tomatoes, to a large skillet, on medium-low heat. Add chopped chicken (I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and prefer to use them, but you can use chopped chicken breast, as well), red pepper flakes, and salt over all of the ingredients in the skillet, and cook on medium heat until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Add chopped tomatoes, chopped fresh basil leaves, fresh spinach, and chopped garlic to the skillet with chicken, cook on medium heat about 3- 5 minutes until spinach wilts just a little, and tomatoes release some of their juices. Remove from heat. Taste, and add more salt to taste, if needed. Cover with lid and keep off heat.
- Cook pasta according to package instructions, until al dente. Drain, and add cooked and drained pasta to the skillet with the chicken and vegetables. Reheat on low heat, mix everything well, add more seasonings (salt and pepper), if desired. Remove from heat.
- At this point, when the pasta and vegetables are off heat, you can add more high quality olive oil, which is really tasty. Or you can add more olive oil from the jar from the sun-dried tomatoes.