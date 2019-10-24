Triple Layer No Bake Pumpkin Pie

F & L Market has everything you need to make this delicious pie that even those who don’t love Pumpkin Pie will adore!
Ingredients
- 1 pkg (8oz) Cream Cheese softened
- 1 cup (plus 2 tbsp) half and half cream cold
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 5 cups Cool Whip topping (thawed)
- 1 Graham Cracker Pie Crust shortbread or gingersnap is also great
- 2 pkgs Jell-O Vanilla Flavor Instant Pudding 4-serving size
- 1 can (16oz) pure pumpkin I use E.D. Smith Brand (some brands are too runny)
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 1/4 tsp cloves
Instructions
- Mix cream cheese, sugar and 2 tbsp half and half cream with wire whisk until smooth and NO lumps.
- Gently fold in 3 cups Cool Whip Topping. (make sure fully combined)
- Spread on bottom on pie crust. (do this by adding dollops over pie, then spread evenly)
- Pour 1 cup half and half cream into large mixing bowl, add both pkgs of vanilla pudding mix.
- Beat with wire whisk until blended 1 minute. (do not use mixer or it will get too thick and lumpy)
- Let stand 3 minutes.
- Stir in pumpkin and spices into pudding and mix well.
- Spread over cream cheese layer. (do this by adding dollops over pie, then spread carefully and evenly over pie, so layers don’t mix together).
- Top with 2 cups Cool Whip topping.
- Refrigerate at least 3-4 hours prior to serving.