Triple Layer No Bake Pumpkin Pie

F & L Market has everything you need to make this delicious pie that even those who don’t love Pumpkin Pie will adore!

Ingredients

1 pkg (8oz) Cream Cheese softened

1 cup (plus 2 tbsp) half and half cream cold

2 tbsp sugar

5 cups Cool Whip topping (thawed)

1 Graham Cracker Pie Crust shortbread or gingersnap is also great

2 pkgs Jell-O Vanilla Flavor Instant Pudding 4-serving size

1 can (16oz) pure pumpkin I use E.D. Smith Brand (some brands are too runny)

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp cloves

Instructions