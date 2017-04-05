Trisha Yearwood’s Crock Pot Pork Loin
Ingredients
- 2 & 1/2 to 3 lb pork loin, trimmed of all visible fat
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/8 tsp dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbs vegetable oil
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 tbs lemon juice
- 3 tsp soy sauce
- 3 tbs cornstarch
- salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Season the pork loin lightly with salt. In a small bowl combine the garlic powder, ginger, dried thyme, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning over the surface of the pork loin.
- In a skillet heat the oil and brown the pork loin on all sides. Transfer the pork to the crock pot. Combine the chicken broth, lemon juice, and soy sauce; pour over the pork loin.
- Cover and cook on low heat for 8 to 10 hours, or on high for 4 to 5.
- After cooking, transfer the roast to a platter and keep warm.
- To make the gravy, pour the liquid from the crock pot into a measuring cup. Skim off the fat. Measure two cups of the liquid, adding water if needed. Transfer to a sauce pan reserving 1/2 cup of the liquid.
- Stir the cornstarch into the reserved liquid, then stir into the liquid in the sauce pan. Heat, stirring frequently, until the gravy is thick. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve the roast with the gravy.