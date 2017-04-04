Turkey Taco Burrito Bowls
Ingredients
- 1.25 lbs ground turkey
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 can (14.5 oz) beef broth
- 1 can (8 oz) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup frozen corn
- Cooked rice
- Taco toppings; shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado, olives, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, lime wedges, etc.
Instructions
- In a large nonstick skillet, over medium high heat, cook the ground turkey with the salt & pepper until cooked through and no longer pink, breaking the meat into small pieces as it cooks. Drain.
- Add the cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, and flour. Stir the mixture constantly for 1 minute while it cooks. It will be crumbly (that’s ok).
- Slowly add the beef broth, a little bit at a time, while whisking to let it thicken up. Add in tomato sauce and stir to combine.
- Bring to a boil. Once boiling add the black beans and corn.
- Turn heat to medium and let simmer for 15 minutes or until thickened.
- Serve with rice and taco toppings for delicious burrito bowls.