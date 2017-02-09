Tuscan Creamy Chicken Bake (Dump and Bake Recipe)
Ingredients
- 1 (16 ounce) package uncooked rotini pasta
- 1 (22 ounce) jar Alfredo sauce (about 2 ½ cups)
- 3 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups diced rotisserie chicken (or other diced cooked chicken)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 (4 ounce) jar diced roasted red peppers, drained (about ½ cup)
- ½ cup minced sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella (or Italian blend) cheese
- Optional: Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped herbs (such as basil, oregano, and parsley) for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- In a large 13 x 9-inch baking dish, stir together uncooked pasta, Alfredo sauce, chicken broth, chicken, garlic, red peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes.
- Uncover; stir. At this point you should check the pasta to make sure that it is al dente (firm but just about finished cooking). If it’s still too hard, cover the dish and return to the oven until pasta is al dente. Then move on to the next step.
- Once pasta is al dente, stir in the fresh spinach. The spinach will wilt almost instantly as you stir it into the hot pasta. Sprinkle mozzarella over the top. Bake uncovered for 10 more minutes (or until cheese is melted and pasta is tender).
- Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan or fresh chopped herbs, if desired.