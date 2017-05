May 5th, 2017 | Written by: Bailey Campbell

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 cup chili sauce

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp dried minced onion flakes

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 bay leaf

4 (8-oz) Prime Beef Filets

Whisk together all ingredients and pour over steaks . Marinate in refrigerator an hour to overnight.