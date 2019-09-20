Upside Down Pepperoni Pan Pizza

F & L Market has everything you need to celebrate national Pepperoni Pizza day! If you like pan pizza, this recipe is pure magic.
Ingredients
for 8 servings
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced into rings
- nonstick cooking spray, for greasing
- ½ cup pepperoni, sliced
- ¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 7 slices provolone cheese
- 2 cups pizza sauce
- all-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 lb pizza dough
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a 12-inch (30 cm) cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add the green pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Turn off the heat. Grease the pan with nonstick spray.
- Arrange the pepperoni in an even layer on the bottom of the pan. Top with the green peppers, onions, Parmesan, and mozzarella. Arrange the provolone slices over the shredded cheese in an even layer. Top with the pizza sauce and spread evenly.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pizza dough to a 12-inch (30 cm) round. Gently lay the pizza dough over the pizza sauce, making sure the dough reaches to the edges all around. Brush the dough with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until the dough is golden brown.
- Carefully remove the skillet from the oven. Place a large baking sheet on top, then quickly invert the pizza onto the pan.
- Return to the oven and bake for another 20 minutes, until the pepperoni begins to crisp.
- Slice into 8 wedges, then serve.
- Enjoy!