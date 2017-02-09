Zucchini Lasagna Roll Ups

(This is so delicious that I regularly replace traditional lasagna noodles with thin zucchini noodles instead. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed!)
Ricotta Filling
  • 8 ounces part skim ricotta cheese (drain any water off)
  • 4 ounces low fat cottage cheese (drain any water off)
  • 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Black pepper to taste
Other Ingredients:
  • 2 large zucchini cut lengthwise into 8 (1/4 inch thick) slices
  • 1 mild Italian turkey sausage, cooked and crumbled (optional)
  • 1 cup marinara sauce, store bought or homemade
  • 1/2 cup shredded part skim mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Ricotta Filling
  1. Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into a bowl and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.
Grilled Zucchini
  1. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat.
  2. While the grill is heating, slice the zucchini lengthwise into 1/4 inch thick planks.
  3. Spray with cooking spray or brush with oil both sides of the zucchini planks, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Place the zucchini on the hot grill and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until the zucchini is soft and pliable.
  5. Remove from the grill and cool until they can be handled.
Assembling the Zucchini Lasagna Rolls
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spray a 10.5 x 7″ casserole dish or similar size with cooking spray.
  3. Spread a 1/4 cup of the marinara sauce evenly over the bottom of the dish.
  4. Blot any excess liquid off of the cooled planks of zucchini with paper towels.
  5. Spoon about a tablespoon of the ricotta filling onto one side of the zucchini and spread it into an even layer.
  6. Sprinkle a few of the cooked sausage crumbles on top of the filling.
  7. Roll up the zucchini and place them seam side down in the casserole dish.
  8. Top the zucchini rolls with the remaining marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
  9. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

