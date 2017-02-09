Zucchini Lasagna Roll Ups
(This is so delicious that I regularly replace traditional lasagna noodles with thin zucchini noodles instead. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed!)
Ricotta Filling
- 8 ounces part skim ricotta cheese (drain any water off)
- 4 ounces low fat cottage cheese (drain any water off)
- 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh flat leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- Black pepper to taste
Other Ingredients:
- 2 large zucchini cut lengthwise into 8 (1/4 inch thick) slices
- 1 mild Italian turkey sausage, cooked and crumbled (optional)
- 1 cup marinara sauce, store bought or homemade
- 1/2 cup shredded part skim mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Ricotta Filling
- Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.
Grilled Zucchini
- Heat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat.
- While the grill is heating, slice the zucchini lengthwise into 1/4 inch thick planks.
- Spray with cooking spray or brush with oil both sides of the zucchini planks, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Place the zucchini on the hot grill and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until the zucchini is soft and pliable.
- Remove from the grill and cool until they can be handled.
Assembling the Zucchini Lasagna Rolls
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spray a 10.5 x 7″ casserole dish or similar size with cooking spray.
- Spread a 1/4 cup of the marinara sauce evenly over the bottom of the dish.
- Blot any excess liquid off of the cooled planks of zucchini with paper towels.
- Spoon about a tablespoon of the ricotta filling onto one side of the zucchini and spread it into an even layer.
- Sprinkle a few of the cooked sausage crumbles on top of the filling.
- Roll up the zucchini and place them seam side down in the casserole dish.
- Top the zucchini rolls with the remaining marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.