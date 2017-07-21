Zucchini Pie
(This is a great recipe for the many zucchini being produced in our gardens right now… Love it!)
Ingredients
- ½ cup veg oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup baking mix (I use Southern Biscuit Formula L , you could also use Bisquick but it’s not as good.)
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 small sweet onion, diced
- 3 cups zucchini, sliced very thin
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray and set aside.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour into prepared dish.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown.