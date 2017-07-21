Zucchini Pie

(This is a great recipe for the many zucchini being produced in our gardens right now… Love it!)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup veg oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup baking mix (I use Southern Biscuit Formula L , you could also use Bisquick but it’s not as good.)
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 small sweet onion, diced
  • 3 cups zucchini, sliced very thin

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour into prepared dish.
  3. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown.








