Zucchini Pie

(This is a great recipe for the many zucchini being produced in our gardens right now… Love it!)

Ingredients

½ cup veg oil

4 eggs

1 cup baking mix (I use Southern Biscuit Formula L , you could also use Bisquick but it’s not as good.)

½ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 small sweet onion, diced

3 cups zucchini, sliced very thin

Instructions