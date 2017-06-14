Zucchini Pizza Boats

INGREDIENTS
- 4 large zucchini, halved lengthwise
- 1 (16-oz.) jar marinara sauce
- 2 c. shredded mozzarella
- 1 c. mini pepperoni
- Chopped fresh basil, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Score zucchini (like you’re dicing an avocado) and scoop out insides into a large bowl.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add zucchini and sauté until tender, 6 to 8 minutes, then pour in marinara.
- Place hollowed zucchini on a large baking sheet. Spoon on sauce, then top with mozzarella and mini pepperoni. Bake until zucchini is tender and cheese is golden, about 15 minutes.
- Garnish with basil.
