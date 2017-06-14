Zucchini Pizza Boats

June 14th, 2017 | Written by:

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 large zucchini, halved lengthwise
  • 1 (16-oz.) jar marinara sauce
  • 2 c. shredded mozzarella
  • 1 c. mini pepperoni
  • Chopped fresh basil, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Score zucchini (like you’re dicing an avocado) and scoop out insides into a large bowl.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add zucchini and sauté until tender, 6 to 8 minutes, then pour in marinara.
  3. Place hollowed zucchini on a large baking sheet. Spoon on sauce, then top with mozzarella and mini pepperoni. Bake until zucchini is tender and cheese is golden, about 15 minutes.
  4. Garnish with basil.
