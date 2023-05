On this Crosswhite Tuesday edition of The Sportsline, Yahoo Sports writer Jay Busbee joins the show to give his thoughts on a dark weekend for horse racing and what to make of the Tiger Woods vs. his ex-girlfriend situation, The Athletic’s Ben Standig talks a news-worthy few months for the Washington Commanders, Mike DeCourcy of TSN on the state of NCAA basketball, and Ben Crosswhite of Crosswhite Athletic Club on fitness and health.