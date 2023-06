On this Crosswhite Tuesday edition of The Sportsline, Yahoo’s Jay Busbee joins the guys to talk why the PGA-LIV golf merger is more of a ‘devouring,’ Jeremy Layton of the New York Post previews the U.S. Open and tells us what’s going on with Stefon Diggs, Ben Crosswhite talks good nutrition habits, and we unveil the final Play It Again Sports Student Athlete Spotlight of the school year – LCA’s Matt Vine.