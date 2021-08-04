Jeff Helgeson discusses about a proposed 5% salary increase for city employees

Lynchburg City Council has heard a proposal from staff that includes a 5% salary increase for all state-funded city positions.

The proposal comes after the same report projected an increase in city revenues of more than $3M for fiscal year 2022.

Raises to city staff would eliminate the more than $280,000 currently budgeted to only give raises to the lowest-paid city employees.

Staff also recommended the real property tax rate remain at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. This is in light of recent conversations about an equalized rate as the city’s total property values are projected to rise 7.5%.

City Councilman Jeff Helgeson weighs in on the proposal.