Jeff Helgeson Talks City Council Meeting Dust Up

Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the dust up between Marty Misjuns and Chris Faraldi during last week’s City Council Meeting over Misjuns’ Resolution, are there unfair hiring practices in the city, are people being promoted based on the color of their skin instead of merit, will the resolution be on the next agenda, his problems with who was appointed to the Lynchburg City School Board, should Chris Faraldi be censured, and much more.