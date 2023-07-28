Jeff Helgeson Talks Current Contentious State of the Lynchburg GOP

Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the censorship of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and what his thoughts on the meeting that Faraldi called on Monday is, should Bob Good have gotten involved in the Mayoral vote following a phone call with Chris Faraldi, is there any personal beef for not being voted as mayor, why the LRCC is sending out news releases, what the Republicans have been able to accomplish since being in the majority, what grade he would give Mayor Stephanie Reed, and more.