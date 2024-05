Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Lynchburg budget and what they think they are going to get from the state, setting aside money for LCS to keep T.C. Miller and Sandusky Elementary Schools open, is there a deficit for LCS, his thoughts on the cancellation of the International Festival, is City Council looking at ways to make vendors from the International Festival whole, and more.