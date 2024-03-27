Jeff Helgeson Talks Lynchburg City Council and LCS School Board Joint Meeting

Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about 12th Street re-opening today and road conditions downtown and on Rivermont Avenue, the LRCC Mass Meeting on Saturday which re-elected Veronica Bratton as Chairperson, his support of Congressman Bob Good, the joint meeting between Lynchburg City Council and the LCS School Board, funding for LCS, is it still expected that Sandusky and T.C. Miller Elementary Schools are going to close, when they will get the final budget and what the process looks like, and more.