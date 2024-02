Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about whether he is supporting Veronica Bratton or Dwight Williams in the LRCC Chair Race, the discourse between the Republicans on City Council, what can be expected from City Council this year, the budget, is City Council going to have to give more money to schools to help with their deficit, is Council going to get along this year, and more.